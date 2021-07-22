Elba High School was represented this summer at Alabama Girls State and Alabama Boys State, both held on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
During the week of June 6-11, Callie Pope, daughter of Aaron and Martha Pope, represented Elba at the 2021 Session of Alabama Girls State. This was a week-long, fun-filled, hands-on learning opportunity for some of the best and brightest young women in the state.
Alabama Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. The purpose of Alabama Girls State is to provide an outstanding, unique, and coveted educational opportunity for young women that instills the basic ideals and principles of American government. It educates the delegates in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship in order that they may understand and participate in the functioning of government to help them grasp the meaning of some of the responsibilities they must assume as they become adults.
The first Girls State was conducted in 1938 and, since 1948 has be a regular part of the Auxiliary’s better citizenship activity nationwide. Through its sponsorship of these miniature states. the American Legion Auxiliary provides the capable, patriotic leadership needed for America’s future.
The 84th annual Alabama Boys State, sponsored by the American Legion, was held the week of July 11-17, also on the campus of the University of Alabama. Elba was represented this year by Paxton Wise, son of Gappa and Mona Wise.
Alabama Boys State is one of the highest honors granted to Alabama students. Students from across the state are chosen based on their demonstration of leadership, hard work, strong morals, and motivation in school and community activities.
At Boys State, student delegates find the opportunity to build new friendships, participate in a mock government, and hear from and meet a diverse array of Alabama leaders such as Congressmen, state elected officials, business leaders, civic leaders, and others. Delegates will have the opportunity to join interest groups that focus on their individual areas of interest such as law school, fire college, law enforcement academy, aerospace academy, lobbyists, city government, county government, constitutional convention, engineer/computer academy, and environmental interest group. Delegates also have activity time during which they can participate in recreational activities such as basketball, volleyball, softball, soccer, academic bowl, etc.
Boys State was founded and its courses of instruction were designed to supplement the information taught in high school civic classes. Boys State teaches that the nation’s form of government is good but that its preservation depends on intelligent, informed, and loyal citizens in combination with an honest and impartial administration of government activities.
Callie and Paxton each will be seniors at Elba High School for the upcoming school year.
