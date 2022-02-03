The Bryant-Jordan Foundation Student Athlete Program consists of two main categories: the scholar-athlete awards and the achievement awards. This year, Elba High School is home of the Class 2A, Region 2 achievement award winner.
Elba High School senior Callie Pope is receiving this honor, according to Principal Wynn Grimes. Elba High School and Pope were notified this week.
The achievement award “recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a level of success commensurate with their ability or who may have overcome some unusual hardship. These students exemplify by their individual efforts the dedication and commitment required to be the best that they can be.”
Grimes said the school is very excited for Pope to receive this honor.
“Callie is a great student, and she is a wonderful representative of Elba,” he said. “She has always been very active in both her academics and athletics here, and we are very proud of all her accomplishments.”
With a cumulative GPA [grade point average] of 100.508, Pope also is very active in extra-curricular activities. Shas been a Senior Beta member since ninth grade and is currently president of the club; Student Government Association vice-president her junior year and currently serves as president; Interact Club members since seventh grade and co-president since 11th grade; Health Organization Students of America representative for her 11th and 12th grade years; Student Council vice president in the 10th grade, president in the 9th grade; band member since 7th grade – section leader in 10th grade and band drum major her 11th and 12th grade years.
Pope lettered at the varsity level in both volleyball and softball. She also keeps active within the community as a member of the Elba Youth Leadership Program and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“My life has been short of normal,” Pope said. “Although my family has been able to hold up, we have had financial and emotional hardships.”
As a young girl, she faced many dental and sinus issues – wearing braces for four years, and in a span of less than 10 years going through seven different surgeries.
“For me, I was physically exhausted from having to undergo surgery after surgery, and my parents faced medical bill after medical bill,” Pope said. “To add to that, my brother, Ethan, had an accident that burned his hand, which sent our family to Mobile with more medical bills.”
The family faced even more emotional challenges over the years, some recently, that Pope said she now realizes taught her to appreciate the good and learn from the bad.
“Even if I have an extensive journey to continue, I am working to improve every day,” she said.
Pope was nominated for the Bryant-Jordan Foundation Achievement Award by Elba teacher/coach Al Gilmore. In his nomination letter, he wrote, “she is an enthusiastic student; however, it was her work ethic, desire for knowledge, and undeniable focus that were her most notable characteristics during her time in my classroom at Elba. Callie Pope has become a true asset to not only Elba High School, but to the community of Elba as well.”
In being named the Regional Achievement Award winner, Pope will receive $3,000 in scholarship monies from the Bryant-Jordan program, and there could be more monies to come. Next, she will be entered in the overall competition for the state’s Class 2A Achievement Award winner [she will be the Region 2 representative]. Should she be chosen as the overall Class 2A winner, she would receive additional scholarship monies.
The Bryant-Jordan Foundation Program selection committee will meet in March. The overall winners will be announced April 11th during an awards banquet held at the Sheraton Hotel Ballroom in Birmingham, Ala.
Callie Pope is the daughter of Aaron Pope and Martha Pope.
