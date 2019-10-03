DAR AND EHS GOOD CITIZENS...The DAR and EHS Good Citizens for Elba High School have been named for the Class of 2020. The DAR Good Citizen is Lauren Haley (left) and the EHS Good Citizen is Maggie Hammonds (right).
