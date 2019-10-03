Elba Homecoming attendants announced

The Elba High School 2019 Homecoming Court was announced last Friday, Sept. 27, during the Pep Rally at school. This year’s court includes: (front) Aimee Senn, Freshman Attendant; McKenlie Jerkins, Sophomore Attendant; Anyla Reed, Junior Attendant; (back) Aja Reese, Senior Attendant; Jaden Wright, Senior Attendant; and Freeda Hooks, Senior Attendant. Elba’s Homecoming is set for Friday, Oct. 18, and the Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the Coronation Ceremony at 9 a.m. that morning at Tiger Stadium.

Elba High School will celebrate Homecoming Friday, Oct. 18, and the theme is “The Real Competition is EHS!” There will be a Pep Rally/Bonfire Thursday evening, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Queen Coronation will be held Friday morning at 9 a.m. followed by a pep rally at Elba High School’s Tiger stadium. EHS will honor the Class of 1989 with a tea Friday at 1 p.m. in the Family and Consumer Science Department. The Elba High School Alumni Association will host its annual meeting Friday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. in the high school commons area [cafeteria]. The parade line up will begin at 1:30 with the parade promptly beginning at 3:00. Parade entries may be entered by contacting Brenda Boutwell at Elba High School. (897-2266). The Homecoming Court will be presented Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game with Red Level at 7:00.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.