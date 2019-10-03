Elba High School will celebrate Homecoming Friday, Oct. 18, and the theme is “The Real Competition is EHS!” There will be a Pep Rally/Bonfire Thursday evening, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Queen Coronation will be held Friday morning at 9 a.m. followed by a pep rally at Elba High School’s Tiger stadium. EHS will honor the Class of 1989 with a tea Friday at 1 p.m. in the Family and Consumer Science Department. The Elba High School Alumni Association will host its annual meeting Friday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. in the high school commons area [cafeteria]. The parade line up will begin at 1:30 with the parade promptly beginning at 3:00. Parade entries may be entered by contacting Brenda Boutwell at Elba High School. (897-2266). The Homecoming Court will be presented Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game with Red Level at 7:00.
