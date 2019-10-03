The Elba High School 2019 Homecoming Court was announced last Friday, Sept. 27, during the Pep Rally at school. This year’s court includes: (front) Aimee Senn, Freshman Attendant; McKenlie Jerkins, Sophomore Attendant; Anyla Reed, Junior Attendant; (back) Aja Reese, Senior Attendant; Jaden Wright, Senior Attendant; and Freeda Hooks, Senior Attendant. Elba’s Homecoming is set for Friday, Oct. 18, and the Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the Coronation Ceremony at 9 a.m. that morning at Tiger Stadium.