The John Coffee DAR Good Citizen’s school award recipients are pictured above with chapter representatives. Those pictured are (from left): John Coffee Chapter Regent Jacque Hawkins; Brayden Watson, Zion Chapel; Blake Senn, Kinston; John Coffee Chapter Good Citizen Chair Liz Barton, Callie Pope, Elba and Overall County Winner; and Drew Cashin, New Brockton. Not Pictured: Quentin Hayes, Enterprise.