The Elba Tigers are conducting a BBQ Plate Sale with all proceeds benefitting the Elba High School Football Program.
The plates can be picked up Saturday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Elba High School Commons Area. Including on the plate will be BBQ, Baked Beans, Slaw, Bread, and Cake.
Cost is $10 per plate.
Contact a football player or parent today to purchase a plate or plates!
