Coffee County Board of Education members are pictured above with the four teachers selected to participate in the Trojan School-Based Mental Health Counselors Initiative, a partnership between Coffee County Schools and Troy University. Pictured, left to right: Board members Eric Payne, Rhonda Strickland, Sherry Eddins and Brandi Carr; Coffee County Schools superintendent Kelly Cobb; Coffee County Board president Galen McWaters; Coffee County Schools special services coordinator Tami Crosby; teachers Camilla Harper, Anna Anderson, Jessica Lee, and Macy McIntosh; and Coffee County Board vice president Mike Bailey.