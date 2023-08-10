Four Coffee County Schools educators received special recognition Thursday evening, Aug. 3, during the regular monthly board meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education.
The meeting was held from the auditorium of New Brockton High School due to a ribbon cutting scheduled at New Brockton Middle School immediately following the board meeting.
Tami Crosby, special services coordinator for the school system, addressed the board to recognize four teachers identified as candidates for the Trojan School-Based Counseling/Mental Health scholarship.
“Coffee County Schools has been provided an opportunity to participate in a unique and exciting partnership with Troy University,” Crosby said. “The partnership is the Trojan School-Based Mental Health Counselors Initiative.”
She said this initiative has a focus on rural schools where students may have difficulty accessing mental health providers and services.
“This program provides up to five Coffee County teachers the opportunity to obtain a Master’s degree in school counseling at absolutely no cost to the district or the participant,” Crosby said. “The cost of tuition and books are covered, and a stipend for additional education expenses is provided.”
In return, Crosby said the participating teachers agree to remain employed with Coffee County Schools for a minimum of three years after successfully completing the degree program. After graduation from the program, she said the teachers would be certified school counselors.
“Additionally, they will be ready to apply for licensure as a clinical profession counselor,” Crosby said. “We appreciate Troy University for choosing to include Coffee County to be a part of this initiative.”
Crosby named four current teachers within the school system that had been selected to be the first participants of this new program. She said the program begins later this month.
The teachers participating will be Anna Anderson, special education teacher at Zion Chapel School; Camilla Harper, English language support at New Brockton High School; Jessica Lee, second grade teacher at Zion Chapel School; and Macy McIntosh, kindergarten teacher at New Brockton Elementary School.
The teachers were present for the meeting, and board members congratulated them for being chosen to participate in the new initiative with Troy University.
