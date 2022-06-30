In 1975, a group of 10 and 11-year-old children from Harris Temple COGIC and the Mulberry Heights Community came together to form the Holy Angels Gospel Singers, under the leadership of Rosa Coleman.
Throughout elementary, high school, and well into their college years, the Holy Angels ministered musically the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the states of Alabama and Florida. The group never really broke up but went out to pursue their God-given purposes. For 46 years the members have made tremendous contributions in furthering the Kingdom of God.
In an effort to give back to their beloved hometown of Elba, the Holy Angels Gospel Singers in the year of 2021, established a Scholarship Fund to assist in supporting the dreams of senior Elba High School students. The scholarships are presented annually.
The 2022 recipients are Ty’Andrea Tillis, Tamiah Tillis, Trenton Hamilton, and Victori Edwards. Each recipient submitted an application and brilliant essay and received an award of $400.
Presentations were made by Beverly Daniels Hamilton. Other members of the Holy Angels present were Carmen Coleman Kelley, Marie Daniels Liptrot, Cynthia Ware Rowe, Delinda Stinson, Florence Barnes, Charlotte Robinson Whitehurst, and Patti Williams Culver.
Each scholarship was presented in memory of Daryl Crittenten, Charlie R. Sconiers Jr., Tierney Elliard Foshee (members), and Velma Coleman (Sponsor). They are no longer with us but as our theme song states, “we will always be together”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.