Elba High School will celebrate Homecoming Friday, Sept 17, and the theme is “Beat the Bears Back in Time!”
On Thursday, Sept. 16, there will be a Pep Rally/Bonfire at Tiger Town Park in downtown Elba, at 7 p.m.
The Homecoming Queen Coronation will be held Friday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. followed by a pep rally at Tiger Stadium. Visitors for the coronation/pep rally will need to sit on the visitor’s side of the stadium, wear masks, and social distance.
Elba High School will honor the Class of 1991 with a tea Friday at 1 p.m. in the Family and Consumer Science Department.
The Homecoming Parade line up will begin at 1:30 with the parade beginning at 3 p.m. Parade entries may be entered by contacting Martha Pope at Elba High School (897-2266).
The Homecoming Court will be presented Friday evening at 6:30 pm followed by the football game at 7 p.m.
