by Izaiah Johnson and Sean Oates
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Elba High School’s HOSA organization, in conjunction with LifeSouth, held a blood drive.
The blood drive was a huge success as students and faculty members from both the high school and elementary school donated 37 units of blood.
“I was very touched at the number of students that donated. My heart was so full with the generosity and servant hearts of our students,” health sciences teacher and HOSA advisor Starla Amison said. “I can’t think of a better gift to give on Valentine’s Day than the gift of life.”
EHS sophomore Ivy Myrick was happy to donate blood.
“I knew donating blood was the right thing to do and I have always wanted to make a difference,” she said. “I would do it again because it could help save someone’s life.”
An estimated 75 percent of students who gave blood were first time donors. EHS students who donate blood four times prior to graduation will receive a special cord to wear at graduation.
