As the nation remembered the tragic terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 last week on the 18th anniversary of that day, students at Elba City Schools discussed the events. Kindergarten students in Claire Bailey’s class talked about the events that took place 18 years ago and discussed that even though those were ‘bad things’ that happened, there were many courageous people who helped individuals hurt in the terrorist attacks. In remembrance of those who were brave, the students colored “Thank You Cards” to send to the Elba National Guard to help remind us of our local heroes who serve. Elba Kindergarteners also are sending pictures to the Elba Firefighters and Elba Police Officers.
