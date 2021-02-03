The Daughters of the American Revolution [DAR] Good Citizen’s Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
Each year the John Coffee DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest chair Liz Barton works with local school counselors from each of the five Coffee County high schools to have the schools submit their “Good Citizen” to represent their school. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate the qualities of the program to an outstanding degree.
From the five individual school honorees, one is selected as the overall winner for the county, and his/her Good Citizen’s package is submitted to the State DAR Chair for this award to be judged at the state level.
Each entry is presented with a certificate and a good citizens pin. The winner is presented a monetary gift from the local DAR Chapter.
This year, the John Coffee DAR Good Citizen winner for Coffee County was Kinston School nominee Osvaldo Flores, son of Claudia and Uribel Flores. He will now be competing at the state level.
Flores is a Kinston Ambassador and the percussion captain for the Kinston High School Marching Band. He is president of Mu Alpha Theta and a member of many other organizations and honor societies.
Upon graduation, Flores will be attending Princeton University on a four-year scholarship
The other four honorees from the Coffee County High Schools for this year’s Good Citizens Award were:
• Elba High School’s Collin Harrison, the son of Kayla Harrison. He serves as vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and treasurer of the Coffee County Youth Leadership Program. He is the team captain for the varsity football team and the boys’ varsity basketball team. He is also involved in many clubs and honor societies, and he is the youth leader at his church, Rocky Head Missionary Baptist Church.
Upon graduation, Harrison plans to attend Troy University and pursue a degree in nursing.
• Zion Chapel High School’s Brianna Davis, the daughter of Brandon and Angela Davis. She serves as the band captain and team captain for the girls’ varsity basketball team. She is an academic ambassador and is a member of numerous clubs and honor societies. She is an active member of Jack Assembly of God Church and has served for several years in the church’s children’s church program.
Upon graduation, Davis plans to attend the University of South Alabama and pursue a Bachelor’s degree in pre-physical therapy.
• New Brockton High School’s Jordan Boland, the daughter of Connie Nichols and Todd Boland. She currently serves as a Gamecock representative and captain of the varsity volleyball team. She is a member of numerous clubs and honor societies. She is very involved in her church youth group at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Upon graduation, Boland plans to attend a four-year university and apply for nursing school.
• Enterprise High School’s Nyasia Thomas, the daughter of Anthony and Cheareice Thomas. She currently serves as the head drum major for the Enterprise High School Band. This Fall she was also elected Homecoming Queen. She serves as a Wildcat representative and is a member of numerous honor societies and clubs.
Thomas’ future plans include traveling to Europe with plans to attend Stanford University upon her return.
