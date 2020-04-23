Connie Hawthorne of Kinston, Alabama, recently was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hawthorne was initiated at the University of West Alabama. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction. Hawthorne is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Hawthorne is a social science teacher at Kinston School, a part of the Coffee County School System. Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Kinston teacher Connie Hawthorne recently inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Latest News
- Ethelene Tucker surprised with birthday parade in celebration of her 89th birthday
- Kinston teacher Connie Hawthorne recently inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Youth leagues may soon hear ‘Play Ball’ in Elba
- Governor Ivey reminds all citizens that Stay-at-Home Public Health Order remains in effect until April 30th
- Mobile home fire in Shiloh Community being investigated
- Brainstorms for 4/23/2020
- Elba Water System Improvements - Advertisement for Bids
- Elba teenager surprised with birthday ‘parade’
Most Popular
Articles
- Mobile home fire in Shiloh Community being investigated
- Ethelene Tucker surprised with birthday parade in celebration of her 89th birthday
- Youth leagues may soon hear ‘Play Ball’ in Elba
- Brainstorms for 4/23/2020
- Elba City Schools closed for remainder of this week after employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus
- Elba business gives to community to support Alabama's Ribbons of Hope campaign
- Estate Legal - Charles E. Kelley, deceased
- Kinston teacher Connie Hawthorne recently inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Elba Water System Improvements - Advertisement for Bids
- Coffee County BOE accepts resignation of NBES principal on split vote
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.