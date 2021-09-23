DAR PROMOTES CONSTITUTION WEEK...The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during the month of September’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance. The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate September17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and education initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. To observe Constitution Week, Betty Ann Stinson (right), John Coffee DAR Constitution Week Committee Member, presented the following items to Holly Richardson, New Brockton Elementary School principal (left), for use by the school during Constitution Week and beyond: 800 flag bookmarks with the preamble to the constitution; a large Declaration of Independence poster; a large poster of the U.S. Constitution; 50 pamphlet sized Constitutions; 2 posters of “What’s in the Constitution”; lesson plans for upper elementary teachers; 50 bookmarks with the preamble and the pledge of allegiance; and 4 posters with the dates for Constitution Week. For information on how to become a DAR member, contact the John Coffee DAR Registrar Cathy Tallino at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.
