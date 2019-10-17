The Elba High School Marching Tiger Band is hosting its 2nd Annual Pea River Marching Band Contest on Saturday, Oct. 26th. Last year as a first-time event, the band contest drew a crowd of more than 5,000 people in attendance, including bands, parents, and other fans. Elba’s director of bands Shaun Hammonds said this band contest has the likelihood of being an awesome revenue generator for the school system and businesses in the City of Elba. “We are looking for volunteers and business partnerships to help make this contest a success,” he said. Currently, Hammonds said 12 bands have signed up to participate in this year’s Pea River Marching Band Contest, and three of those bands have over 250 members each in their band. He said Elba’s primary costs in hosting the band contest includes paying the judging panel. However, he said there also are needs for food for the hospitality room for the visiting bands’ chaperones and bus drivers. “Again, we hope you will consider supporting this event,” Hammonds said. “Our band program is very excited to be able to host it again this year, and bring lots of people to Elba to experience our great city!” Contact Hammonds at Elba High if you are interested in helping with the contest in any way. The contest includes two performances by each of the participating bands - there is a preliminary round, and a finals round following the results being revealed from the prelims. The performance order of the finals will be determined by the results of the preliminary round. Opening ceremonies for the contest will be at 1:40 p.m. that afteroon. The order of performance for the Prelimnary Round of the Contest is as follows:
Class A Bands Dale County High School at 1:45 p.m.; Holmes County High School at 2:00 p.m.; Zion Chapel High School at 2:15 p.m.; Walton High School at 2:30 p.m; South Walton High School at 2:45 p.m.; Beauregard High School at 3:00 p.m.;
Class AA Bands Carroll High School at 3:15 p.m.; NB Haven High School at 3:30 p.m.;
Class AAA Bands Daleville High School at 4:45 p.m.; Rehobeth High School at 5:00 p.m.; Arnold High School at 5:20 p.m.;
Class AAAA Bands Milton High School at 5:40 p.m.; Choctaw High School at 6:00 p.m.
The preliminary awards will be at approximately 6:20 p.m., and the finals will begin shortly after that awards presentation. Also, there will be a special performance by the Ram Corp from the University of Mobile at 3:45 p.m. that afternoon. This group of entertainers offers a ‘high-energy’ performance that is worth the price of admission to see. The Elba Marching Tiger Band, as the host band for the contest, will perform in exhibition at 10 p.m. that night to conclude the performances. The awards program will immediately follow the Marching Tiger Band’s performance. All are invited to come out for a great day of music!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.