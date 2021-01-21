Alabama’s nationally recognized First Class Pre-K is preparing for another exciting school year [2021-2022], and Elba Elementary School is among those encouraging parents to pre-register their qualifying child now!
Online pre-registration for applications began Friday, Jan. 15, and will continue until Friday, March 26, for the 2021-2022 school year [for assistance in Elba with accessing the online application, contact Elba Elementary School].
Enrollment is open to all children four years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021 who are residents of the state of Alabama. Children eligible for kindergarten are not eligible for this program.
Enrollees must provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate [may be uploaded into the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to the Elba City Schools program]. Enrollees must provide proof of residence – either a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage [also may be uploaded online].
No registration fee for this program. Upon enrollment, child’s immunization record must be provided.
No child will be denied participation on basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin, or disability.
Acceptance is strictly through random drawing to be held March 26 at Elba Elementary School at 9 a.m. The parent/guardian does not have to be present at drawing. Notices will be emailed beginning April 16th.
For more information, visit www.children.alabama.gov and see Pre-Registration Info under First Class Pre-K. For forms, go online to https://alprek.asapconnected.com. Complete the pre-registration form and submit birth certificate and proof of residence.
