ribbon cutting at NBES

A RIBBON CUTTING WAS HELD last Thursday evening, Aug. 5, on the campus of New Brockton Elementary School celebrating completion of construction for a new 12-classroom addition at the school. School board members, Superintendent Kelly Cobb, former superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, local queens and others gathered around the ribbon as Principal Holli Richardson made the offical cut. New Brockton Elementary staff, town leaders, and local supporters also were in attendance for this special occasion. Afterwards, all were invited inside to take a tour of the new facility. School began Friday, Aug. 6, and students entered the hallway of the new addition for the first time. 

