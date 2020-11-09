Shi’Quan Chyrell Pouncey, age 22, died peacefully on October 30, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Graveside services were held Saturday November 7, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery Elba, AL with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. She born on June 18, 1998, the daughter of Constance Shavon McLeod and the late Jeffrey Leon Pouncey. Shi’Quan graduated from Enterprise High School and attended Enterprise State Community College.
Shi’Quan was preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey Leon Pouncey, and grandfather, Cecil Justin Pouncey. Shi’Quan leaves to cherish her memories; her mother Constance Shavon McLeod, three sisters; Leona Masonna Robinson, Erin Bailie Sutley, Jaylianna Monae McLeod; one brother Je’Vaughn Mason Aleis McLeod all of Enterprise; Her grandparents; Patricia Robinson (Leon) of Enterprise, Jimmy Miley of Enterpriseand Eva Mae Pouncey of Ozark, AL. Fifteen aunts; Latricia McLeod, Cynthia Pouncey, Sybil Nelson, Annie Mae Tyler, Shinlonia (Dwan) Wright, Leonshina Herbst (Michael), Latoya Miley, Jackie McGee, Lasanta Moore, Lashonda Jones (Albert), Tomekia Jones, Watesha McKenzie (Chris) all of Enterprise, Luciana Pouncey of Ozark, and Teshawna McMullen of Hampton, Va. Nine uncles; Melvin McLeod (Elizabeth), Kennith Fleming, Douglas Pouncey, Keith Miley, Sadarus Miley, Jimmy Mandel Miley, Adrien Williams, Alfred Jones, Steven Cole all of Enterprise. Extended family; Alesis Broomfield (Wilma) and Stan Horstead. A very special friend Lakyra Gibson. A best friend Quintez Scott. A host of cousins and care givers especially Shuntazcia Dennard, Tyquan McLeod, Kin Hill, Ashlyn Bradham, Douglas Pouncey Jr. Chakhori Fluellen, Kalabria Bradshaw, Kevin McLeod and Devon.
