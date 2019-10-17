The high school football regular season will continue to wind down this week with a number of area teams battling for their playoff lives in key region match-ups. Following are previews of this week’s games:
Red Level at Elba The (5-3) Elba Tigers will be looking to give a homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about and lock down the home field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs Friday night when they host the (1-6) Red Level Tigers. Elba leads the all-time series 4-1 and claimed a 41-6 win in the last meeting a year ago in Red Level. The Tigers snapped a rare two-game regular season losing streak last week with a big 50-26 win over four-time defending region champion Georgiana and can wrap up the #2 seed in the region with home win over the visiting Tigers. Red Level has struggled after posting its most regular season wins in eight years just a year ago. The Tigers from Covington County have claimed a win over Calhoun 41-18, while losing to Zion Chapel 20-13, McKenzie 32-22, Pleasant Home 22-12, Kinston 54-12, Florala 52-7 and Brantley 41-13.
Highland Home at New Brockton The (3-4) New Brockton Gamecocks will be back on the field after a week off and will be looking to shock the state when they host the (6-1) Highland Home Flying Squadron in a key region clash. New Brockton leads the all-time series 6-3, but Highland Home won the last meeting 27-14 last season. The Gamecocks are coming off a well-deserved rest after winning their last two games over Cottonwood 19-10 and Calhoun 50-14, and can move up in the region standings with a win over the defending region champs. The Flying Squadron has rolled to six straight wins after a season opening two-point loss to 4A Headland, claimed a big 52-28 win over previously undefeated Luverne last week, and have scored an average of over 49 points per game while allowing only 12.7 points per outing.
Zion Chapel at Samson The (4-3) Zion Chapel Rebels will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive Friday night when they hit the road for a region battle with the (2-5) Samson Tigers. Samson leads the all-time series 12-4, has won the last six meetings and won last year 60-10. The Rebels improved their record to 4-3 last week with a 43-14 win over Central, and can set up a ‘winner takes all’ clash with New Brockton next week for a spot in post-season play. The Tigers have struggled all season and will enter the game mired in a 4-game losing streak. In the four-game skid, the Tigers have allowed over 36 points per game.
Kinston at Georgiana The (3-4) Kinston Bulldogs can lock down a berth in the upcoming 1A playoffs Friday night when they hit the road for a big region encounter against the (3-5) Georgiana Panthers. Georgiana leads the all-time series 5-4, has won the last five meetings and over the last three years has outscored Kinston 156-8. The Bulldogs can clinch a playoff berth with a win, have won three of their last four games, and in the last four games have averaged over 42 points per outing. The Panthers, the four-time defending region champs, are fighting just to make it to the post-season and in eight games have averaged 26.5 points per game and allowed 34 points per game.
Brantley at McKenzie The (6-1) Brantley Bulldogs can clinch the region title Friday night when they head over to McKenzie to tangle with the (1-6) McKenzie Tigers. Brantley leads the all-time series 35-17-2, have won the last eight meetings and in the last three years have outscored McKenzie 171-14. The Bulldogs can claim their first region title in five years with a win and have averaged over 43 points per game during the season, while the Tigers will enter the game with a five-game losing streak and have lost their last two games despite scoring an average of 37 points per game.
