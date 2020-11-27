VARSITY BOYS:
New Brockton clubbed by G.W. Long 59-29. The New Brockton Gamecocks fell behind early and never recovered in a 59-29 loss to the G.W. Long Rebels. Damarion Holt scored 18 points to lead the Gamecocks, while Avery Roberts scored 25 points and Kobie Stringer added 11 to lead the Rebels.
Kinston Bulldogs cage Gamecocks 74-53. The Kinston Bulldogs opened the season with an exciting 74-53 win over the New Brockton Gamecocks. Reese Hall scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Cale Sumblin added 19 and Tripp Hawthorne scored 14. Damarion Holt scored 17 points and Matthew Smith added 14 to lead the Gamecocks.
Gamecocks fall hard to Ariton 70-44. The New Brockton Gamecocks weren’t able to keep up the pace in a 70-44 loss to the Ariton Purple Cats. Damarion Holt drained five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Gamecocks, while Hayes Floyd scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out 6 assists to lead the Purple Cats.
New Brockton ambushed by Raiders 63-36. The New Brockton Gamecocks continued their early-season struggles in a 63-36 loss to the Houston Academy Raiders. Damarion Holt scored 18 points to lead the Gamecocks, while Sean Thomas scored 15 points and Kamryn Mitchell added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders.
JV BOYS:
New Brockton struggles in early-season action. The New Brockton JV Gamecocks had a rough week on the basketball court as they dropped four games. The Gamecocks lost to G.W. Long 47-6, Kinston 40-12, Ariton 60-12 and Houston Academy 71-21. Bryant Crumpler scored 5 points in the loss to Kinston, while Hunter White scored 6 points in the loss to Ariton.
JR. HIGH BOYS:
New Brockton stops Opp 45-32. The New Brockton Junior High Gamecocks rolled to an impressive 45-32 win over the Opp Bobcats. Baylon Foster scored 20 points and Anthony Silar added 13 to lead the Gamecocks.
