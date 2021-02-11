BOYS:
Rebels ambushed by Ariton 68-38. The Zion Chapel Rebels dropped a 68-38 area loss to the Ariton Purple Cats. Hayes Floyd scored 14 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out 11 assists to lead the Purple Cats, while Ian Senn scored 16 points.
Gamecocks rally past Goshen 38-33. The New Brockton Gamecocks staged a furious fourth quarter rally to knock off the Goshen Eagles 38-33, in Goshen. The Gamecocks trailed 22-20 heading into the fourth quarter, but poured in 18 points in the final stanza to pull off the win. Matthew Smith scored 16 points and Omarion Holt added 10 to lead New Brockton, which connected on 10 of 12 free throws in the second half.
Zion Chapel falls to G.W. Long 64-47. The Zion Chapel Rebels closed area play with a 64-47 loss to G.W. Long. Zay Adair scored 12 points and JD Finger added 10 to lead the Rebels, while Avery Roberts and Kobie Stringer both scored 20 points for G.W. Long.
GIRLS:
Lady Rebels fall hard to Ariton 37-7. The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels never threatened in a 37-7 loss to the Ariton Lady Cats. Lexie Willoughby connected on five 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Lady Cats, while Alexis Johnson added 13 points and handed out 4 assists.
Zion Chapel zapped by G.W. Long 64-8. The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels closed area action with a 64-8 loss to G.W. Long. Shea-leigh Wambles scored 4 points to lead the Lady Rebels, while Ally Whitehead scored 16 points and Lilly Payne added 13 to lead G.W. Long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.