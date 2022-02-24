The fifth-ranked Brantley Bulldogs used an 8-0 first quarter rally to grab the lead and never looked back Saturday night to post a solid 66-44 win over the Central Hayneville Lions, in the opening round of the Class 1A, Southeast Region Basketball Tournament, at Garrett Coliseum, in Montgomery.
Central jumped ahead early and owned a 5-1 lead with 5:49 left in the first quarter, but Kedrick Brown and Khaliq Smith helped the Bulldogs rally to take a 7-5 lead midway through the stanza, and Jordan Parks sparked an 8-0 Brantley run as the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 18-10 late in the quarter.
Brantley carried a 22-13 advantage into the second quarter and then used the scoring punch of Jayden and Jordan Parks to open the stanza with an 11-0 run as the Bulldogs raced out to a 33-13 lead with 4:31 remaining in the half.
Brantley owned a comfortable 39-20 lead at intermission, but the Bulldogs never slowed down and when Khaliq Smith hit a free throw with 3:47 left in the third quarter Brantley was in complete command with a 50-23 advantage.
The Bulldogs carried a 56-28 lead into the fourth quarter and quickly took their biggest lead of the night when a basket by Morell Edwards pushed the Bulldogs lead to 58-28. Central rallied late against the Brantley reserves, but Brantley never lost command and coasted in with the impressive 66-44 win.
Jayden Parks scored 17 points to lead Brantley, while Jamarius Gresham led the Lions with 17 points. Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Kedrick Brown 9, Khaliq Smith 8, Daylan Davis 7, Jordan Parks 6, Tucker Kilcrease 6, Robert Shine 6, Morell Edwards 5 and Lorey Bogen 2.
