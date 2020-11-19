The Brantley Bulldogs scored three first quarter touchdowns to take command early and never looked back Friday night as they strolled to a 48-6 second round 1A playoff win over the Keith Bears, at David Lowery Stadium, in Brantley. Brantley began its initial possession of the night at its own 40-yardlime after a short kickoff and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as the Bulldogs went 60 yards in five plays to reach the endzone. A third down pass from Tucker Kilcrease to Khaliq Smith for 14-yards kept the drive alive early, while the score came on a 36-yard run by Robert Shine. Carson Jones kicked the extra-point, as Brantley went on top 7-0 with 10:40 left in the first quarter. Brantley’s lead grew to 14-0 only minutes later when Morell Edwards returned a Bears punt 59 yards for a Bulldog touchdown and Jones again added the extra-point, and then grew to 21-0 with 1:55 remaining in the quarter as the Bulldogs drove 71 yards in eight plays to get back into the endzone. Tucker Kilcrease rushed once for 11 yards and completed three of seven passes for74 yards to lead the Bulldogs down the field, with the touchdown coming on a 29-yard fourth down strike from Kilcrease to Kenuwyn Dixon. The Brantley defense got in in the act for the game’s next score when Daquan Pittman picked off a Keith pass and returned the interception 61 yards for a touchdown, and while the extra-point try sailed wide, the Bulldogs lead had grown to 27-0 with 10:50 left in the second quarter. Brantley had a touchdown nullified on its next offensive series, but regained possession at the Keith 46-yardline on a fumble recovery by Walt Johnson, and needed only two plays to cover the distance to the endzone with the Bulldog touchdown coming on a 33-yard pass across the middle from Kilcrease to Pittman. Jones added the extra-point, and with 5:15 left in the half Brantley was in complete command with a 34-0 lead. Brantley began its initial possession of the third quarter at its own 24-yardline and went 76 yards in 11 plays and overcame three penalties to add to its lead. Tucker Kilcrease rushed for 51 yards on three carries and scored the touchdown on a 6-yard dash up the middle, and Jones booted the extra-point as the Bulldogs lead grew to 41-0 with 3:30 remaining in the quarter. Brantley’s final scoring drive of the night covered 61 yards in five plays and reached the endzone on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 23-yard touchdown toss from Kilcrease to Morell Edwards. Carson Jones added his sixth extra-point of the game, and with 11:50 left in the final quarter the Bulldogs lead stood at 48-0. The teams swapped fumbles on the game’s next two possessions, with Brantley’s Jontae Billips coming up with the turnover for the Bulldogs. Keith got on the scoreboard with 6:20 left in the stanza on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Lumpkin to Jaylin Jones, but the late score only changed the numbers on the scoreboard as the Bulldogs easily held on to claim win #12 with the 48-6 playoff win. Tucker Kilcrease rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown on six carries and completed 13 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three td’s to spark the Brantley offense, while Robert Shine rushed for 73 yards and one td on nine carries, Daquan Pittman pulled in seven passes for 95 yards and one td, Khaliq Smith had two catches for 58 yards, Kenuwyn Dixon had two catches for 39 yards and one td, and Morell Edwards had one catch for 23 yards and one td and returned a punt 59 yards for a score. Anthony Lumpkin completed 9 of 21 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown, with Jaylin Jones pulling in two passes for 50 yards and one td and Quintavis Woods rushing for 44 yards on 15 carries.
