The Brantley Bulldogs finally got the season started Friday night with a solid 34-0 region win over the Kinston Bulldogs, at David Lowery Stadium, in Brantley.
Brantley received the opening kickoff and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as the Bulldogs went 62 yards in four plays to reach the endzone. Tucker Kilcrease completed three straight passes for 52 yards to quickly move the Bulldogs down the field, while the score came on a 10-yard dash by Robert Shine. Jayden Parks added the extra-point, and with 10:07 left in the first quarter Brantley was already on top 7-0.
Brantley regained possession at its own 24-yardline after a Kinston punt and this time covered the distance to the endzone in five plays. Kilcrease completed three passes for 57 yards during the 76-yard scoring drive, while Khaliq Smith capped the drive with a 1-yard td run. Parks again added the extra-point to push the Bulldogs lead to 14-0 with 5:39 remaining in the quarter.
The Kinston defense rose up and turned back a Brantley scoring threat late in the quarter after the hometown Bulldogs had reached a first down at the Kinston 14-yardline. However, Brantley regained possession at the Kinston 23-yardline after a 21-yard punt return by Daquan Pittman, and this time the men in green cashed in the scoring opportunity as Robert Shine scored his second touchdown of the night on a 12-yard gallop. Parks kicked the extra-point and with 8:08 left in the second quarter Brantley’s lead had grown to 21-0.
Brantley’s next offensive series began at its own 35-yardline, and this time it took only one play to reach paydirt as on the first play from scrimmage Tucker Kilcrease connected with Morrell Edwards on a 65-yard touchdown toss. The extra-point try failed, but with 5:39 left in the half Brantley was in command with a 27-0 lead.
Kinston moved the chains for its initial first down of the game on its ensuing possession behind the running of Konner Walker and Jeb Crosby, but the drive was short lived as Kinston punted three plays later and at the half were still down 27-0.
Brantley failed to overcome twenty yards in penalties on its initial possession of the second half, while Kinston’s offense showed signs of life on its second series of the half as it marched 32 yards in seven plays to reach a first down at the Brantley 32-yardline. Jeb Crosby rushed for 20 yards on three carries and Konner Walker completed a pass for a 7-yard gain to Blake Senn to spark the drive, which ended without points at the Brantley 38-yardline.
Kinston’s Reece Hall picked off a Brantley pass on the game’s next offensive series near midfield to turn back a Brantley threat, but the hometown ‘Dogs were determined to get back into the endzone and did on its next possession as they went 83 yards in five plays to add to their lead. The score came on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Kilcrease to Daquan Pittman, and Parks added the extra-point to put Brantley ahead 34-0 with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.
