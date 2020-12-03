The top-ranked Brantley Bulldogs saw their season long trip toward a state title hit a dead end Friday night on a muddy patch of ground in Linden as the second-ranked Linden Patriots used two big plays on defense and one big play on offense to upset the Bulldogs 22-7, in the semifinals of the Class 1A state football playoffs. Brantley had two opportunities to grab an early lead in the first quarter after a fumble on a punt attempt and a pass interception by Morrell Edwards twice set the Bulldogs up inside the Linden 40-yardline. Brantley was forced to punt after the first turnover, but headed toward the endzone after the Edwards’ interception and reached a first down at the Linden 14-yardline after an 18-yard pass completion from Tucker Kilcrease to Kenuwyn Dixon. A penalty backed the Bulldogs up to the 24; however, and on the next play disaster struck as the Patriots Joshua Williams stepped in front of a pass near the goal line and returned the interception 97 yards for a touchdown. Williams also ran in the two-point conversion as Linden grabbed an 8-0 lead late in the first quarter. Brantley began its next possession at its own 36-yardline and behind the running of Tucker Kilcrease and a key third down pass from Kilcrease to Kedrick Brown drove to a first down at the Linden 31-yardline. A quarterback sack and a loss on a running play moved the Bulldogs back to the 42-yardline, and on third down disaster struck again as what appeared to be an incomplete pass was ruled a fumble, and Linden’s Jamarcus Williams scooped up the loose football and rambled 56 yards for a Patriot score. A two-point pass missed its target, but with 11:45 remaining in the second quarter Linden owned a 14-0 lead. The Bulldogs failed to move the chains on their ensuing possession, but regained possession at the Linden 44-yardline after a short 21-yard punt, and this time covered the 44 yards in 11 plays to get on the scoreboard. Kedrick Brown rushed for 18 yards on four carries to help lead Brantley down the field, while Tucker Kilcrease rushed for 14 yards on five carries and scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run. Carson Jones added the extra-point as the Bulldogs pulled within 14-7 with 2:02 left in the half. Linden began its initial offensive series of the third quarter at its own 22-yardline after a Bulldog punt and needed only three plays to regain command as on third down and five Joshua Williams spotted a hole in the middle of the field and raced 73 yards for a Patriot touchdown. Zelly Aldridge ran in the two-point conversion, as Linden’s lead grew to 22-7 early in the third quarter. Brantley began its ensuing possession at its own 40-yardline and began a 15 play drive that ate up over six minutes off the clock. Tucker Kilcrease and Kenuwyn Dixon sparked the drive that included three third down conversions and set the Bulldogs up with a first down at the Linden 23-yardline. However, this time the Bulldogs failed to convert on third down, and when a fourth down pass fell incomplete the long drive ended without points. The Bulldogs got the ball right back at the Linden 46-yardline after a short 15-yard punt and after a 22-yard run by Tucker Kilcrease on fourth down Brantley was right back in business with a first down at the Linden 19. Kilcrease and Dixon helped the ‘Dogs reach a first down and goal at the seven, but a 4-yard loss on second down and an incomplete pass resulted in a fourth down at the nine, and Kilcrease was sacked for an 11-yard loss on the fourth down play as the Bulldogs again came away empty-handed. Brantley had one final possession and this time reached the Linden 30-yardline on a fourth down pass from Kilcrease to Khaliq Smith. However, a 15-yard penalty on third down left the Bulldogs facing a fourth down and 22, and when a fourth down pass missed its target, the Bulldogs last gasp hope for a win had ended, as Linden ran out the clock to post the 22-7 win.
Brantley Bulldogs bog down in Linden
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
