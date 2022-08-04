The Brantley Bulldogs have been one of the most successful high school football teams in the state over the past four seasons and expect to continue that dominance again this season as they head into their 97th year on the gridiron.
The Bulldogs have posted 56 winning seasons during their ninety-six seasons, own a 591-331-15 overall record, including a 306-120-3 record at home, have claimed for state championships, 32 region titles since 1974, and have made 25 straight playoff appearances.
Following is a preview of this year’s regular season schedule:
August 19 – At, Luverne Tigers
The Brantley Bulldogs will kick off the season on the road when they make the short trip to Luverne to tangle with the 2A Luverne Tigers, for the 89th time in the longtime series. The Tigers own a 55-30-3 series edge, but the Bulldogs rolled to a 49-0 win last season to snap a five-year losing streak.
Luverne, in its 103rd year on the football field, has rolled to 75 winning seasons, a total of 607 wins, and a 304-118-6 record at home. The Tiger are coming off a 9-2 season, have posted seven straight winning seasons and have advanced to the playoffs every year since way back in 1983.
August 26 – At, Houston County Lions
The Brantley Bulldogs will kick off region play in a week two road clash at Columbia with the Houston County Lions. The game will be the first-ever between the new region rivals.
Houston County will be coming off a 5-5 season in the 2A ranks and over the past four years has posted a 9-31 record against 2A opponents.
September 2 – McKenzie Tigers
The Brantley Bulldogs will be inside the friendly confines of David Lowery Stadium in a week three region battle with the McKenzie Tigers. Brantley holds a 38-17-2 series edge over their longtime region rivals, has won the last 11 meetings, including a forfeit win last season, and in the previous five games have outscored the Tigers 279-22.
McKenzie will be coming off a 6-4 record, its second straight winning season after going 2-18 in the previous two years.
September 9 – At, Elba Tigers
The Brantley Bulldogs will be back on the road for the third time in the young season the second week in September when they travel to Elba to challenge the Elba Tigers. Elba holds a big 32-13 series edge in the rivalry, but the Bulldogs won the last meeting 21-18 back in 2019 to snap a two-game losing streak to the Tigers.
Elba is back down in the 1A ranks after posting a 16-6 record in Class 2A the previous two years, and has rolled to 15 straight winning seasons.
September 16 – Kinston Bulldogs
The Brantley Bulldogs will return home in week number five when they host the Kinston Bulldogs in a key region clash. Brantley owns a 32-4 series edge over Kinston in the longtime region rivalry, posted a 34-0 win last season, has won 24 straight meetings and during the streak has recorded 11 shutouts.
Kinston will be coming off an 8-4 record, its best ever in football, and its first winning season since 2018.
September 23 – Highland Home Flying Squadron
The Brantley Bulldogs will step outside the region with a much anticipated match-up against the Highland Home Flying Squadron. Brantley owns a big 55-22 series edge over its county rivals, won 42-20 last season and has won the last eight meetings and 12 of the last 13 meetings going back to 2002.
Highland Home is coming off an 8-6 season that saw the Squadron reach the 2A semifinals, and the winning run was the team’s third straight on the field.
September 30 – Georgiana Panthers
The Brantley Bulldogs will stay at home in week number seven when they host the Georgiana Panthers in a longtime region rivalry. Georgiana leads the series 23-14-2, but Brantley won the last meeting 46-0 last season and in a three-game winning streak has outscored the Panthers 157-40.
Georgiana is coming off an 0-10 season and third straight losing season after winning a total of 48 games over the previous five seasons.
October 7 – Open Date
October 14 – Pleasant Home Eagles
The Brantley Bulldogs will be back at work after a late-season break when they host the Pleasant Home Eagles, in a region clash. Brantley owns a big 21-1 series advantage, won 53-0 last season and over the last four years has posted four straight shutouts and has outscored the Eagles 189-0.
Pleasant Home is coming off its second straight one-win season and has won only five total games over the last four seasons.
October 21 – At, Red Level Tigers
The Brantley Bulldogs will be on the road in week number nine when they travel to Red Level to battle the Red Level Tigers. Brantley holds a 44-14 series edge in the region rivalry, posted a 46-6 win last season and has won 18 straight meetings since 1991.
Red Level is coming off a 4-5 season and last enjoyed a winning record back in 2006.
October 28 – At. Florala Wildcats
The Brantley Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season the final week in October when they travel to Florala for a late-season region clash with the Florala Wildcats. Brantley holds a 25-3-1 advantage in the longtime region rivalry, posted a 54-24 win last season and has win the last 24 meetings.
Florala is coming off a 3-7 season after winning 15 games the previous two seasons and has posted a winning record in five of the past ten seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.