The Brantley Bulldogs have been the measuring stick for success in the 1A ranks for over a decade and their fans will tell you quickly that the ‘road to the state title’ runs through their small town. While that could be true again this season, a schedule that includes two home games to open the season and two home games to close the season, with five of the remaining six games on the road, could pose a threat to the ‘Dogs dominance.
Brantley has been a football power for over three decades with 32 region titles and 4 state titles to show for their hard work and success.
Coach Roland Jones will be entering his sixth season as the head coach at Brantley and is already the third winningest coach in school history with a 53-11 record.
Following is a preview of this season’s football schedule:
Aug. 25 Luverne
The Bulldogs will kick off the season at home with its biggest rival when they meet the Luverne Tigers on the gridiron for the 90th time. Brantley has a 31-55-3 record in the series, but has won the last two meetings, including a 31-7 win a year ago. Luverne is coming off a 6-5 record after posting a total of 50 wins the previous five years.
Sept. 1 Houston County
The Bulldogs will enter the region wars in a week two clash at home against the Houston County Lions. Brantley owns a 6-0 series record against the Lions and last season posted a 33-7 win. Houston County has struggled to post only 11 ins in the last five years, combined.
Sept. 8 at, McKenzie
The Bulldogs will hit the road in week three for a region clash against the McKenzie Tigers. Brantley owns a 39-17-2 edge in the series, has won the last 12 meetings, has averaged over 53 points a game in the last six wins, and last season rolled to an easy 42-6 victory. McKenzie struggled to a 1-8 record last season, its third one-win season in the past five years.
Sept. 15 Elba
The Bulldogs will be back at home in week four for a region showdown against the Elba Tigers. Brantley has a 13-33 all-time record in the series, has won only one of the last four meetings, and last season dropped a 42-35 decision. Ela has rolled to 16 straight winning seasons and over the last two years has a combined record of 21-3.
Sept. 22 at, Kinston
The Bulldogs will hit the road in week five for a region clash against the Kinston Bulldogs. Brantley owns a 33-4 series edge over their region foe, has won the last 25 meetings, in the last three wins has outscored Kinston 142-6, and last year posted a 53-6 victory. Kinston has won 12 games over the last two seasons, including eight wins over region opponents.
Sept. 28 at, Highland Home
The Bulldogs will step away from the region wars in week six when they head up the road to Highland Home to battle the Highland Home Flying Squadron. Brantley has a 55-23 series edge over their county rivals in a series that started back in 1929, but saw its eight-game winning streak snapped last year in a 28-27 loss. Highland Home has won a total of 20 games over the last two years and reached the fourth round of the playoffs in both seasons.
Oct. 6 at, Georgiana
The Bulldogs will be back on the road for a week seven region contest against the Georgiana Panthers. Brantley has a 15-23-2 record in the series against the Panthers, but has won four straight meetings, including a 40-0 win a year ago. Georgiana posted a 7-4 record last season after struggling to a 9-21 record the three previous seasons.
Oct. 13 Open Date
Oct. 20 at, Pleasant Home
The Bulldogs will face their longest road trip of the season in week eight when they travel to Pleasant Home for a region clash with the Pleasant Home Eagles. Brantley boasts a 22-1 series edge over its region foe, has won the last 21 meetings, has averaged 54 points a game the last three seasons, and last season posted a 55-13 win. Pleasant Home has struggled to six straight losing seasons and had managed to win only seven games over the last five years, combined.
Oct. 27 Red Level
The Bulldogs will return home for a region battle with the Red Level Tigers. Brantley has won 19 straight games over the Tigers, owns a 45-14 series advantage, and last season posted a 34-6 win. Red Level hasn’t posted a winning record since the 2006 season and over the past seven years has a combined record of 19-49.
Nov. 3 Florala
The Bulldogs will close the door on the regular season when they host the Florala Wildcats in a key region showdown. Brantley owns a 26-3-1 series edge over the ‘Cats, has won 25 straight games since a rare loss in 1989, and a year ago rolled to a 53-25 win. Florala has posted three winning seasons in the past four years and during that streak has a combined record of 25-18, including 18 region wins.
