Statistics by GameChanger
The Brantley Bulldogs saw their trek through the Class 1A state high school baseball playoffs hit a dead end last weekend when they were eliminated by Bayshore Christian, in a semifinal series, at Brantley.
The Bulldogs opened play Friday afternoon and rallied from a 4-2 fifth inning deficit to post an exciting 9-6 win. Tucker Kilcrease had 3 hits, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Bulldogs at the plate, while Ethan Weed added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Kaleb Weed added 2 hits and scored 2 runs; Jon Bush added 2 hits and scored 1 un; and, Dalton Daniels added 2 hits. Mark Nichols was the winning pitcher as he tossed six innings and allowed no earned runs on five hits, while Tucker Kilcrease picked up the save with one inning in relief and two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs watched a 1-1 third inning tie evaporate in an 11-1 loss, in the second game on Friday night. Luke Kilcrease scored 1 run for the Bulldogs, which failed to get a hit in the loss, while four Brantley pitchers combined to allow seven earned runs on 10 hits and four walks.
The Bulldogs battled on even terms through three innings, but couldn’t keep up the pace late in a 10-4 loss, in the third game of the series. Carson Jones and Jack Kennedy both had 1 hit and 2 rbi’s to lead the Bulldogs at the plate, while Tucker Kilcrease added 1 hit and scored 2 runs. Two Brantley pitchers combined to allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and three walks.
