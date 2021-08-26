The New Brockton Gamecocks held an early homecoming celebration Friday night at the newly renovated Gamecock Stadium with a solid 33-14 win over the Cottonwood Bears.
New Brockton received the opening kick and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as on the first play from scrimmage Kaden Cupp kept on a quarterback option and raced 60 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point try failed, but with only 18-seconds gone off the clock the Gamecocks were already on the scoreboard with a 6-0 lead.
The Gamecocks added to their lead later in the quarter as the trio of Kaden Cupp, Drew Cashin and Jordan Tacey took turns butting heads with the Bears defense. Cupp had a 20-yard run and Cashin broke loose on a 27-yard scamper, while Tacey scored the second Gamecock touchdown of the quarter on a 1-yard blast as New Brockton stretched its lead to 12-0 with 7:16 still remaining in the first quarter.
Cottonwood got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Artavious Shipmon, and the Bears added a two-point conversion to pull within 12-8 with 9:43 left in the quarter. However, the Gamecocks had a quick answer and behind the running of Kaden Cupp and Jamarcus Brown regained command.
Brown rushed for 25 yards on five carries and Cupp added 14 yards on four totes, and it was Cupp that crossed the goal line on a 1-yard run. The extra-point try was successful, and with 5:20 remaining in the half the Gamecocks were back in charge with a 19-8 lead.
Cottonwood received the second half kickoff and marched down the field to get back in the game. Artavious Shipmon rushed for 38 yards on five carries and scored the Bears touchdown on a 5-yard run to cut the New Brockton lead to 19-14 with 8:22 remaining in the third quarter.
New Brockton turned the ball over on its next series, but regained possession on a defensive stop near midfield and cashed in the short field to increase its lead. A 13-yard pass from Kaden Cupp to Matthew Smith was a key play early in the scoring drive, while Cupp added 15 yards rushing on just two carries and Jamarcus Brown added 16 rushing yards on three carries, and capped the drive with a 2-yard scoring run as the Gamecocks lead grew to 25-14 with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter.
New Brockton got another stop midway through the quarter and again took advantage of a short field as it scored the final points of the game. Jordan Tacey scored the touchdown on an 18-yard dash, and Kaden Cupp added a two-point run as the Gamecocks put the finishing touches on the 33-14 win.
Kaden Cupp rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and completed 3 of 4 passes for 38 yards to spark the Gamecock offense, while Jamarcus Brown added 86 yards on the ground and one td on 12 carries, and Jordan Tacey rushed for 24 yards on five carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.
The Gamecock defense was paced by Drew Cashin with 9 stops, including two tackles for losses and a fumble recovery, while Tre Boland and Kaden Cupp both had 6 stops.
