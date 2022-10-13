The Elba Country Club held its annual ‘Club Championship’ golf tournament recently with Colby Capps firing back-to-back rounds of one-under par 71 to claim his first club title in seventeen years.
Capps, a former prep standout at Elba High, won the title at age 19, but had not competed in a stroke play event in seven years before taking home the title.
Following are complete tournament results:
Colby Capps 71-71-142, Mark Wicker 75-70-145, Trey Gray 75-76-151, Jamison Baker 81-74-155, Tanner Hudson 86-88-174, Griffin Martin 86-90-176, Scott Jernigan 97-89-186, Terry Pike 99-89-188, Chris Moseley 104-110-214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.