The Coffee County Board of Education announced last week that veteran high school football coach Cody Keene has been named the new head football coach at Zion Chapel High School.
Keene comes to Zion Chapel from Russell County High School, where he most recently served as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Keene was the head coach at Northview, Florida and Ashford High School, and has also been on staffs at Houston County, Smiths Station, Dadeville, Auburn, Charles Henderson, Zion Chapel, and Russell County.
“I worked at Zion Chapel before and it is a great place with great people,” said Keene in a recent published interview. “It checks the boxes as a great place to raise my family and I want to be a part of that again. It has improved a lot over the years and I think it is a place where people want the program to be successful. If you are a competitor you always want to compete for a championship, and that is my ultimate goal. The culture here is excellent and the program is in good shape. It is time to raise the black flag.”
