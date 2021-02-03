The Coffee County Lake reopened on Wednesday, Feb.3, after being closed for the past two months to allow the Alabama Conservation Department to make repairs to various structures, and restock the 83-acre lake with catfish and bream.
The lake will be open to the public on Wednesday through Sunday, from sun-up until sundown. A state fishing license is required for all anglers ages 12-64, and a daily $3 fishing permit is also required for all anglers. A boat launch fee of $3 is required for fishermen of all ages, and boats are available for rent for $5 per day.
A stocked bait shop is open at the lake and sells permits, as well as live bait and concessions. Bait for sale includes worms, crickets and minnows, and the bait shop also sells bream busters and pre-rigged cane poles. Everyone is required to stop at the bait shop if they want to fish, and return to the bait shop upon completion of the day’s activities to weigh all fish caught.
For more information, call 334-447-2384.
