The Coffee County Lake, located on County Road 364, six miles west of Elba, will reopen to the public for fishing on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
The lake has been closed for the past two months to allow renovations of piers and to allow restocking of catfish and bream.
The lake will be open from Wednesday through Sundays from sun-up until sundown.
Daily fishing permits are $3 per day for anglers ages 12-64, with senior citizens allowed to fish for no charge. A $3 fee is charged for boat launches, and rental boats are $5 per day.
A stocked bait shop is located at the lake with live and artificial bait, as well as concessions.
For more information call 334-447-2384.
