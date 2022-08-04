The 10U Girls Softball team from Kinston is competing this week in the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series underway in Treasure Coast, Fla. The tournament events began Thursday, July 28, and continue through Saturday, Aug. 6. Earlier this week, Kinston completed ‘pool play’ at the World Series with 3 wins and 1 loss. Pool play determined where the Kinston team would place in bracket play, which began Wednesday, Aug. 3. Kinston team members include: (kneeling, left to right) Kennedy Owen (6), Gracie Brown (20), Bella Carter (8), Kylee Jerkins (10), Harper Morris (26); (standing, left to right) Emma Miranda (12), Madilynn Phillips (18), Adelyn Jarrell (11), Ella Greene (9), Adalyn Whigham (00), and Layla Carter (2). Team manager is Sasha Jarrell. Coaches are Tim Whigham, Cara Morris, and Steven Jarrell.
