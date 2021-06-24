The Coffee County Lake will open for expanded hours during the months of July and August, with local anglers being able to test their skills on Friday and Saturday nights until 10:00 pm.
“We expanded the hours for fishing last summer and it was a success,” said lake manager Ricky Mularz, “and we have decided to do it again. Anyone that fishes at night will still be required to purchase a daily fishing permit, and follow all creel limits. As long as everyone plays by the rules we will keep the lake open at night on weekends. However, if there are problems it will end immediately.”
The Coffee County lake is located eight miles from Elba on County Road 364.
