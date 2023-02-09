ELBA 8U BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM WINS TOURNAMENT…The Elba Parks and Recreation’s Boys 8U team participated in the Pea River Basketball League’s season-end tournament last weekend, and the young Tigers brought home the championship trophy. The 8U tournament was held in Samson, Ala., and teams participating included Elba, Samson, Kinston, New Brockton, and Zion Chapel. The Elba team and coaches are pictured above with their tourney trophy. They are, left to right: (front) Hunter Kidd, Jacen Mitchell, Micah Tharp, Jace Poole, and Cameron Belcher; (middle) Charles Grant, Antonio Hill, Matthew Free, Meziyon Hammonds, and Chaysen Jones; and (back) Coaches Jason Mitchell, Chris Poole, and Jason Free.
