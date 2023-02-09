Elba 8U basketball champs

ELBA 8U BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM WINS TOURNAMENT…The Elba Parks and Recreation’s Boys 8U team participated in the Pea River Basketball League’s season-end tournament last weekend, and the young Tigers brought home the championship trophy. The 8U tournament was held in Samson, Ala., and teams participating included Elba, Samson, Kinston, New Brockton, and Zion Chapel. The Elba team and coaches are pictured above with their tourney trophy. They are, left to right: (front) Hunter Kidd, Jacen Mitchell, Micah Tharp, Jace Poole, and Cameron Belcher; (middle) Charles Grant, Antonio Hill, Matthew Free, Meziyon Hammonds, and Chaysen Jones; and (back) Coaches Jason Mitchell, Chris Poole, and Jason Free.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.