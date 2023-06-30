The Elba Parks and Recreation 8U All-Star baseball team that finished as the Dixie Youth Baseball [DYB] Division II, District 9 runners-up competed last weekend in the DYB Division II State Tournament in Headland, Ala. The Elba team won one game and lost two at the state tournament to finish 12th in the state for DYB Division II. Above, Elba’s Ladarius Lockett is pictured running down the third base line headed for home to score a run for the Elba team in their final game Sunday afternoon, June 25, at the state tournament.
