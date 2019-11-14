The AHSAA football playoffs will enter round two Friday night with the Elba Tigers and Brantley Bulldogs continuing their quest for a state title. Following are previews of both games:
Elba at Lanett The (8-3) Elba Tigers will hit the road Friday night when they travel to Lanett to tangle with the second ranked (10-0) Lanett Panthers, in the first meeting ever between the two prep football powers. Elba will enter the game after a hard fought 21-8 first round win over Marengo and has averaged over 40 points per game in rolling to eight wins on the season. The Tigers boast 579 wins and seven state championships over their 98 years on the gridiron, and are 13-5 all-time in second round match-ups, including 5-1 in the last six second round games. Lanett enters the game coming off a 55-0 win over Keith in the opening round, and the Panthers average 35.1 points per game and allow 6.8 points per game. They have posted 572 wins in 100 years on the gridiron and have won eight state championships, including the 2017 2A title, and are 15-5 all-time in second round games. Lanett’s wins this season have come over 5A Valley 25-21, 2A LaFayette 17-0, Wadley 14-13, Autaugaville 54-6, Notasulga 28-13, 4A Handley 20-15, Loachapoka 42-0, Verbena 40-0, Billingsley 56-0 and Keith 55-0.
Notasulga at Brantley The (10-1) Brantley Bulldogs will be back home again in second round action when they host the (6-4) Notasulga Blue Devils. Brantley holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, with the last win coming back in 1998 by the score of 27-26. The Bulldogs will carry a six-game winning streak into the second round clash and rolled to a lopsided 72-32 win over Fruitdale in opening round play. The ‘Dogs average over 46 points per game and allow 18.6 points per game, and are 18-13 all-time in second round action. The Blue Devils have won five of their last six games after a slow 1-3 start and pulled a 7-6 upset over Linden in opening round play. The Devils, which average 24.4 points per game and allow 13.2 points per game, are 9-10 all-time in second round contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.