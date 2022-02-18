Elba High Baseball Coach Glen Johnson (left) presents the “Longest Hit” award to Ashton McKelvy from the Saturday, Feb. 12, Elba High Baseball Hit-a-Thon fundraiser held for the baseball program at Elba High School.
Also receiving an award was Byron Johnson for the "Most Hits" during the Hit-a-Thon fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.