Elba and Brantley golf teams both advanced Tuesday, May 4, to participate in the State Golf Tournament next week for boys Class 1A-2A action.
The Sub-State Tourney was held Tuesday at the Troy Country Club, with Brantley and Elba advancing as the top two from the seven-team field of Class 1A and Class 2A teams. Brantley carded a team total of 327 to win the Sub-State event while Elba carded a team total of 332 to come in second.
Only the top two teams advanced to next week’s state tournament.
Other teams participating in the Sub-State event in Troy were: Altamont [team score 368], Pleasant Home [team score 392], Orange Beach [team score 393], Southeastern [team score 399], and Westminster [team score 410].
Elba’s Collin Sauls was second low medalist for the event as he carded a 79 on Tuesday. Sauls actually tied with Altamont’s V. Yerramsetti in shooting a 79, but Sauls lost out to Yerramsetti in a tie-breaker to earn the second low medalist honor.
Next week’s State event will be held in Mobile, Ala. with both the Elba and Brantley golf teams vying for the state championship in boys Class 1A-2A golf.
