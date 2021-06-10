The Elba Country hosted a junior golf tournament last week with a total of 17 area golfers competing in four divisions.
In the ‘Boys 11-12’ division, Caden Machen fired a 38 over nine holes to take top honors, followed by Clay Kyser with a 43.
In the ‘Girls 11-12’ division, Kayden Moseley was the lone entry and fired a 70 over nine holes.
The ‘Boys 13-15’ division had nine golfers in the field and was on by Braden Prestwood with an 18-hole total of 82. Kade Harrison shot an 85 and claimed second place after a playoff against Trace Grantham, who also fired an 18-hole total of 85. Conner Machen followed with an 88, and rounding out the field were Jay Wilson (95), Coy Ingram (95), Levi Wilburn (102), Charlie Walsh (109) and Pierce Majors (120).
The ‘Boys 16-18’ division had five golfers competing for the top prize, with Landon Rogers claiming the title with an 18-hole total of 72. Paxton Wise fired a 77 to place second, followed by Wyatt Horn (95), Ayden Braddy (97) and Joshua Monforton (101).
