Statistics by W.J. Adcock
The Elba Tigers rushed for over 400 yards last Friday night on a rain-soaked field at Bulldog Stadium on their way to a 33-6 region win over the Kinston Bulldogs.
Elba received the opening kick and marched 69 yards in 12 plays to score its first points of the night. The drive ate up almost seven minutes off the clock and was sparked by Alvin Henderson, who rushed for 39 yards on seven carries and scored the Tiger touchdown on an 18-yard dash. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter the Tigers were on top 7-0.
Kinston headed right back down the field on its initial possession of the game behind the running and passing of Cale Sumblin and reached a fourth down and one at the Elba 16-yardline. A penalty flag slowed the drive; however, and when a fourth down pass bounced off the hands of a Bulldog receiver, the early scoring opportunity went by the board.
The Bulldogs regained possession one play later on a fumble recovery at the Elba 15-yardline by Whitt Floyd, but Elba got the ball back two plays later when the Tigers Jacob Watkins stripped the football from a Kinston receiver to turn back another Kinston scoring threat.
It took the Tigers offense only six plays to cover the 85 yards to the endzone on their ensuing possession, with Alvin Henderson scoring his second touchdown of the half on a 62-yard sprint down the sidelines. Wisecup’s extra-point was true, and with 8:58 left in the second quarter Elba was on top 14-0.
Elba had a chance to add to its lead late in the half after a fumble recovery by Cody Gray at the Kinston 39-yardline and reached a first down at the Kinston 20. However, a holding penalty pushed the Tigers back and Elba was forced to carry the 14-0 lead in at the half after a 29-yard field goal attempt by Wisecup sailed wide.
Elba began its initial possession of the second half at its own 20-yardline after a Kinston punt, and the Tigers set sails down the field on a 17 play drive that ate up over eight minutes off the clock and resulted in the Tigers third touchdown of the night. JT Coleman rushed for 20 yards on three carries to help lead Elba down the field, while Alvin Henderson added 77 yards on a dozen carries and capped the long scoring drive with a 1-yard scoring run up the middle. Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 55-seconds left in the quarter Elba’s lead had grown to 21-0.
Elba began its next offensive series at its own 18-yardline after a pass interception by Cody Gray and this time went 82 yards in 11 plays to add to its lead. JT Coleman started the drive with an 18-yard scamper, while Alvin Henderson continued his busy night as he carried the ball nine times for 48 yards and scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run. A two-point conversion failed to add points, but with 5:35 remaining in the fourth quarter the Tigers were in command with a 27-0 lead.
The Tigers quickly regained possession when an alert Tiger recovered a squib kick at the Kinston 48-yardline, and four plays later the Tigers were right back in the endzone. The score came on a 44-yard dash up the middle by JT Coleman, and while a two-point conversion failed, Elba owned a 33-0 lead with 2:57 left on the clock.
Kinston avoided the shutout on its ensuing possession on a 41-yard touchdown toss from Cale Sumblin to Brant McCollough with 1:30 left on the clock, but the Bulldog touchdown only changed the final score as Elba left the field with the big 33-6 region win.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns on 33 carries to spark the Tigers, while JT Coleman added 101 yards and one score on 16 carries.
Cale Sumblin rushed for 19 yards on 5 carries and completed 13 of 24 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown to lead the Bulldogs.
