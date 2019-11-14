The Elba Junior High basketball season continued last week with the Tigers rolling to two wins and the Lady Tigers posting one win and one loss in two outings. Following are highlights of the last four games involving the Tigers and the last two games played by the Lady Tigers:
Boys:
Luverne 39 Elba 28 The Elba Tigers fell behind early and never recovered in a 39-28 loss to Luverne. The Tigers got off to a slow start and trailed 13-2 after the first quarter, and while they held their own the rest of the game, they could never catch up and took the loss at home. Cayden Adkins scored 11 points to lead Elba, while Emanuel Hooks added 6, Kaden Harrison added 5, Jordan Hammonds added 4 and Alvin Henderson scored 2. Smith scored 12 points to lead Luverne.
Brantley 37 Elba 28 The Elba Tigers battled for all four quarters in a 37-28 home court loss to Brantley. The Tigers trailed 21-14 at the half and never made a run as they lost the home contest. Kaden Harrison scored 13 points to lead Elba, while Cayden Adkins added 11, and Brady Johnson and Malakyah Reed both added 2 points. Parks scored 16 points to lead Brantley.
Elba 41 Kinston 17 The Elba Tigers claimed their first win of the season with a big 41-17 road win over Kinston. The Tigers led only 6-4 after one quarter, but went on a 15-5 second quarter run to grab a 21-9 halftime bulge and rolled to the win. Alvin Henderson scored 12 points to lead Elba, while Ebin Cosson and Brady Johnson both added 8 points; Kaden Harrison added 4; Trace Grantham, Jordan Hammonds and Cayden Adkins all added 3; and Emanuel Cooks and Micah Russell both added 2. Tew scored 11 points to lead Kinston.
Elba 27 New Brockton 16 The Elba Tigers claimed their second straight win by rallying past New Brockton 27-16, in Elba. The Tigers trailed 6-4 after one quarter, but rallied with a 15-0 second quarter run and never looked back to post the win. Alvin Henderson scored 11 points to lead Elba, while Cayden Adkins added 6, Kaden Harrison and Jacob Watkins both added 4, and Brady Johnson added 2. Green scored 6 points to lead New Brockton.
Girls:
Kinston 35 Elba 34 The Elba Lady Tigers saw a furious fourth quarter rally fall one point short in a 35-34 road loss to Kinston. The Lady Tigers trailed 28-15 heading into the final stanza, but poured in 19 points in the quarter and almost pulled off the big comeback. A’Lyric Whitfield scored 20 points to lead Elba, while Kendra Juarez added 4, Alayvia Stinson added 3, Destinee Tidwell, Sha’Vaughne Smith and Ayrika Caldwell all added 2, and Tajah Purvis added 1. Maddox scored 10 points to lead Kinston.
Elba 51 New Brockton 13 The Elba Lady Tigers pulled ahead early and never looked back to clobber New Brockton 51-13, in Elba. The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early 14-3 lead and outscored New Brockton 30-3 in the second half to pull away and post the lopsided win. A’Lyric Whitfield scored 17 points to lead Elba, while Kendra Juarez and Halie Wilkerson both added 7, Tajah Purvis and Destinee Tidwell both added 6, Ayrika Caldwell added 4, and Brooke Tinsley and Anastasia Caldwell both added 2. Brewer scored 4 points to lead New Brockton.
