The Elba Tigers traveled to Samson Thursday night and came home with two wins as the Tigers varsity posted a big 18-6 win and the JV claimed a 6-0 victory.
Following are highlights of both wins:
VARSITY
Elba 18 Samson 6
The Elba Tigers spotted Samson an early 2-0 lead and then came roaring back to claim a lopsided 18-6, six-inning win.
Samson combined two hits with two walks and one hit batter to grab a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Tigers answered quickly as three walks loaded the bases, and hits by Whit Shehee and Peyton McCart led to four runs as Elba went on top 4-2 in the top of the second. Samson cut the lead to 4-3 in its half of the frame; however, the Tigers combined four walks with one error to stretch their lead to 6-3 in the third, and extended their lead to 8-3 in the fourth sparked by a two-out single by Connor Burrow and a two-run double by Whit Shehee.
Samson battled back and pulled within 8-5 entering the sixth, but Elba combined five hits with five walks and three hit batters to plate ten runs to bow the game open. A leadoff single by Iverson Lane ignited the sixth inning fireworks, while Collin Sauls added a two-run single and Paxton Wise added a single as the Tigers ran away with the big 18-6 win.
Collin Sauls had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and collected 4 rbi’s to lead Elba, while Peyton McCart added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 3 rbi’s; Whit Shehee added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had2 rbi’s; Carson Wise added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi; and, Connor Burrow and Paxton Wise both added 1 hit and 1 rbi.
Collin Sauls was the winning pitcher, in relief, as he pitched four innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out five. Paxton Wise was the starter and pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Elba 6 Samson 0
Elba’s Colin Arnold pitched a five-inning no hitter as the Tigers claimed their first win of the young season last week in a 6-0 win over Samson. The Tigers jumped on top 4-0 in the top of the second and behind the pitching of Arnold and a stingy defense, never lost command as they rolled to the impressive road win.
Kaleb Mitchell had 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi to lead Elba at the plate, while Bradley Chapman added 2 hits and 2 rbi’s, Jay Wilson added 2 hits and scored 1 run, Jordan Hammonds added 2 hits and 1 rbi, and Ty Sieving added 1 hit, drew three walks, and scored 3 runs.
Collin Arnold pitched a five-inning no hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Tigers sweep Samson, again on following night
The Elba Tigers hosted Samson on Friday night in round two of the home-and-home series and for the second straight day swept their opponents as the Tigers varsity rolled to an 11-1 win and the JV posted a 6-2 victory.
Following are highlights of both games:
VARSITY
Elba 11 Samson 1
The Elba Tigers led all the way in a dominating 11-1 win over Samson. The Tigers pounded out 15 hits and stole nine bases in the win as their winning streak reached three games.
Peyton McCart had 4 hits, scored 4 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Tigers at the plate, while Carson Wise added 3 hits and 1 rbi; Iverson Lane added 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 2 rbi’s; John Martin Wilson added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; and, Whit Shehee added 2 hits and 4 rbi’s. John Martin Wilson was the winning pitcher as he tossed five innings and allowed one earned run on three hits, and struck out two batters.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Elba 6 Samson 2
The Elba Tigers used a 5-run third inning to take the lead and never looked back in a 6-2 win over Samson. Jay Wilson had 2 hits and scored 2 runs to lead the Tigers, while Cayden Adkins added 2 hits and 1 rbi and Brady Johnson added 1 hit and 2 rbi’s. Ty Sieving picked up the win on the mound as he pitched four innings and allowed one earned run on two hits, and recorded four strikeouts.
