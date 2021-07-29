The Elba Tigers posted a winning record for the 14th straight season a year ago to add to their rich football history, but missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, and will enter the 2021 season determined to make a return to the post-season party and to rejoin the elite across the state in the 2A ranks.
Elba, which will kick off its 100th season on the gridiron in 2021, has posted a 585-367-27 record during its glory years in football, with a total of seven state championships and 19 region titles on its resume. It owns a 306-149-11 record at home and a 242-188-7 record on the road, and in the playoffs boasts a 50-28 slate.
The Tigers got off to a fast 4-1 start last season under new head coach Marc Sieving, including a big win over 3A Opp, but found the wins hard to come by late in the season as they failed to make the playoffs in their return to the 2A ranks after two years in Class 1A. They averaged 38.8 points a game and allowed 23.5 points a game during the season. However, their downfall came late in the season against area foes as they surrendered 44.6 points a game in their three area losses.
Following is a preview of the 2021 season and a brief scouting report on the Tigers opponents:
Daleville – Elba defeated the Warhawks 50-0 last season in the season opener, owns an all-time 15-6 record in the series and has won five of the last seven meetings against the 3A foe. The Warhawks have posted 32 winning seasons in their 57 years on the gridiron and in 1972 claimed the school’s lone state championship. They have won three region crowns the last ten years and have posted five winning seasons in the last six years. Last season, Daleville averaged 7.5 points per game and allowed 43.4 points per outing. The Warhawks will be led this season by Coach Will Garner, the team’s fifth head coach in six years.
Opp –Elba defeated the Bobcats 26-20 last season, has won four straight games over its 3A rival, and has an overall record of 41-44 against its biggest rival. The Bobcats posted an 8-4 record last season on their way to the playoffs, their only winning season in the past four years. They are in their 100th season on the gridiron and boast 67 winning seasons and two region titles in the past six years. The Bobcats will be under the direction of Coach Mike Dubose in 2021, the former coach at the University of Alabama, who in seven seasons as a high school head coach has posted a 39-32 career record.
G.W. Long – Elba watched a late lead vanish in a 41-34 loss to the Rebels last season, owns a 3-3 all-time record in the brief series, and has lost the last two meetings. The Rebels are in their 57th year on the football field, have posted 33 winning seasons and have claimed five region titles in the last nine seasons. They have won at least nine games eight of the last ten seasons and have emerged as a 2A power. This season the Rebels will be led by Coach David Watts, their first new head coach in 12 years. Watts came to G.W. Long after a successful stay at Brantley as offensive coordinator, and has two years head coaching experience at Georgiana, where his teams posted a 3-17 slate.
Zion Chapel – Elba posted a 38-7 win over the Rebels last season, owns a perfect 11-0 record in the series and in those wins has outscored their county rivals 545-69. In its 60th year on the gridiron, Zion Chapel has posted 17 winning seasons, won its last region title in 1979 and has made one playoff appearance in the last nine years. The Rebels have struggled to post only one winning record in the last nine seasons and a year ago struggled to a 1-9 record after posting an 11-10 record the previous two years. Coach Randy Bryant will be back for his fifth year at the helm for the Rebels and has a career record of 14-27.
Cottonwood – Elba rolled to a big 56-6 win over the Bears last season, owns a 6-3 series edge and has won four of the last five meetings, including the last two by a combined score of 125-21. The Bears are in their 89th season on the football field and boast 53 winning records, state championships in 1957 and 1986, and won their last region title in 2010. Their last winning season came in 2014, and over the last two years have posted a combined record of 5-14. Coach Dustin Harrison will return for his second season with the Bears and last season led his team to a 2-7 record.
Providence Christian – Elba dropped a 27-20 decision to the Eagles last season in the first meeting ever between the two teams .The Eagles are in their 16th season in the AHSAA and have posted 11 winning seasons and own a 96-66 overall record. Last year the Eagles struggled to a 4-7 record, their first winning season since 2014. Coach Kenny Keith will be back for his ninth season at the helm and has posted a 60-37 record and has led the Eagles to four straight playoff appearances.
Geneva County - Elba defeated the Bulldogs 50-22 last season, owns a 27-15 series edge, and has won five straight games over their region rivals. The Bulldogs are in their 104th season on the gridiron and have posted 55 winning seasons. They boast four state championships in their rich history, the last coming in 1963, while the last region crown was won in 1998. Last season the Bulldogs posted an 8-4 record, their most wins since 2013, and advanced to the 2A playoffs. Coach Jim Bob Striplin will be back for his sixth year at the helm at Geneva County and has led the Bulldogs to a 28-26 record during his tenure.
Abbeville – Elba lost a wild 48-42 shootout to the Yellow Jackets last season, but owns a 7-3-1 all-time series edge and has won five of the last seven meetings. The Yellow Jackets are in their 102nd season on the football field, have posted 53 winning seasons and two state championships, the last coming in 1971. They have won two region titles in the last four years and last season equaled the most wins in program history as they claimed 12 wins on their way to the state 2A finals. The last four seasons, Abbeville has posted a 39-10 record. Coach LaBrian Stewart will be back for his second year the helm at Abbeville after last season’s historic run.
Ariton – Elba dropped a 45-32 decision to the Purple Cats last season in a game that eliminated it from playoff contention, but owns a 2-1 edge in a series that went 90 years between games. The Purple Cats are in their 63rd year on the football field, have posted 35 winning seasons and have claimed region titles two of the last four years. Last season was Ariton’s first losing season in five years as it posted a 5-6 record, after winning a total of 29 games the previous three seasons. Coach Steven Kilcrease will return for his sixth year at the helm and has led the ‘Cats to a 40-20 record during his tenure.
Houston County – Elba posted a 40-19 win over the Lions last season, owns a 4-3 series edge and has won the last three meetings. The Lions are in their 93rd year in the gridiron and have posted 39 winning seasons, with their last region crown coming in 2001. The Lions have posted only one winning record since 2010, over the last three years have a 4-26 record, and have struggled to back-to-back one win seasons. Coach Chip Harris is in his second year the helm at Houston County, but previously coached at the school from 1977-2001.
