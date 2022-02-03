The Elba Tigers found themselves back in the winner’s circle last week as they posted a hard fought 43-34 road win over the Northside Methodist Academy Knights, on Friday night, in Dothan.
Elba overcame a slow start to open up a 9-1 lead midway through the first quarter and appeared headed for an easy win, but Northside rallied to pull within 16-15 late in the second quarter to wake up its fans. A three-pointer by Chayse Peterson and a dunk by Chrystyile Caldwell sparked an 8-0 run to put the Tigers back up 24-15, and Elba carried the big lead in at intermission.
Northside came back out battling in the third quarter and closed to within 24-22 early in the stanza as the Tigers had a hard time finding their way to the goal. A free throw by Byron Burks with 4:32 left in the quarter snapped the long Elba scoring drought, and the Tigers regained command late when Chayse Peterson converted a three-point play to put Elba on top 30-24 heading into the final stanza.
Elba stretched its lead to 38-27 with 3:47 remaining in the fourth quarter on a spinning layup by Chrystyile Caldwell, only to see the Knights take advantage of Tiger turnovers to cut the lead to 38-33 with 1:52 still left on the clock. Northside kept it close until the final seconds, but when Caldwell tipped in a missed free throw with 41-seconds left the Tigers lead grew to 43-34, as the Tigers sealed the deal on the big road win.
Chrystyile Caldwell scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Elba, while Chayse Peterson added 11 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were Byron Burks 6, JT Coleman 3, Jordan Marek 2, Zaydrian Daniels 2 and Trent Hamilton 1. Brayden Clements scored 12 points to lead the Knights.
