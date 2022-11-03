The Elba Lady Tigers junior varsity basketball team competed last Saturday, Oct. 29, in a basketball tournament held at Brantley School, and the Lady Tigers brought home the championship trophy.
“Our girls played three very good teams in the tournament,” said Coach Shaun Hammonds. “I was very proud of them. They were resilient in their play.”
In the tournament, Elba defeated Highland Home and Luverne to make it to the championship game where they met tournament hosts, Brantley.
“We were down by 7-points in that championship game with about four minutes to go,” Hammonds said. “The girls did not give up, and they found a way to win and bring home the championship trophy.”
