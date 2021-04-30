The Elba High School Golf Team brought home the win Monday, April 26, from the South Section 1 Sectionals held at the Andalusia Country Club.
Five teams competed for the ‘top four’ spots to advance to Sub State play next Tuesday, May 4, at the Troy Country Club.
The Elba Tigers sectionals win Monday was led by senior golfer John Martin Wilson. He fired a 76 on the course, which also earned him low medalist honors for the event.
Elba’s team score was 327, which gave the Tigers the win by 10 strokes over second place team Brantley [team score 337]. Elba team members included John Martin Wilson, Peyton McCart, Collin Sauls, Carson Wise and Paxton Wise. Brantley team members included Tucker Kilcrease, Carson Jones, Luke Kilcrease, Ethan Weed and Walt Johnson
The top four teams from Monday’s event, advancing to Sub State next week were: Elba [327], Brantley [337], Orange Beach [410], and Pleasant Home [418]. The top two teams at Sub State will move on to compete at the state tournament.
Four individuals also advanced Monday to compete at next week’s sub state event. They are Brantley’s Jon Bush – shot 89 at Sectionals; St. Luke’s Will Wallace – shot 91 at Sectionals; Washington County’s Thomas Elmore – shot 94 at Sectionals; and Kinston’s Blake Senn – shot 95 at Sectionals.
