Conference USA handed out its post-season honors recently and named to the ‘2019 All-Freshman’ team by a vote of the conference’s 14 head coaches was former Elba Tiger standout Alex Wright. Wright, a 6-4, 235-pound, outside linebacker, made a total of 28 tackles during his first year with the Blazers, including 8½ tackles for losses, 4½ sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble and 3 quarterback hurries. The All-Freshman team included four players from Florida Atlantic University, three each from North Texas, Southern Mississippi and Western Kentucky, and two from UAB, as well as one from other schools. Wright’s biggest games of the season came against Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic and North Texas, when he made 4 tackles in all three games, while he also shined against SEC power Tennessee, with 3 tackles and 1½ tackles for losses. In a feature article published in AL.Com, by Mark Almond, Wright stated, “Coming in I just had to get the feel of things. Feeling out the first few games, trusting in my coach and the techniques he taught me. I did what I did and God took care of the rest. I play with confidence, but I always stay humble. I just keep working and perfecting my craft. It is never too late to improve and there is always something else you can learn to make yourself and the team better.” Outside linebacker coach Nick Gentry, a former SEC standout at Alabama, said, “If you can play, you can play! He is a different breed of player with his length and he’s also got power. He doesn’t realize how much power he really has. If he ever figures it out he’s got a lot of first round ability. I’ve been around a lot of NFL first rounders that I played with at Alabama and he has that type of ability.”
