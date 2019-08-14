The Elba High School E-Club, the booster organization for the school’s athletic programs, held a meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 13, in the high school commons area, and had several items to discuss with the football season almost here.
Club president Heather Coppage said the organization is currently accepting memberships for the 2019-2020 school year. She said letters were included in mailings that went out to reserved seat holders for football, but the letter did not get to other supporters that may be interested in joining the E-Club.
“Our goal is to support athletic programs, the athletes, and promote fellowship, communications, and the fostering of school spirit among parents, players, coaches and the Elba community,” Coppage said of the E-Club. “100 percent of your donation goes directly to supporting athletic activities and needs that contribute to the overall spirit of Elba High School.”
The annual membership to the E-Club is $30 per person or $50 per family (2 persons), and members receive an E-Club shirt for joining.
Sports included are football, cheerleading, volleyball, baseball, boys and girls’ basketball, and softball.
A big event for the E-Club coming up Thursday, Aug. 22, is the annual “Meet the Tigers” event. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym [it had previously been advertised to be at the football stadium but has been changed to the gym].
Prior to the start of Meet the Tigers, the E-Club is sponsoring a community supper for the football team, cheerleaders, band, and volleyball team. This meal will be served in the commons area [lunchroom] of the high school beginning at 5 p.m.
“We need side dishes and desserts supplied for our community meal for these athletes,” Coppage said. “Anyone wanting to donate and items to this meal is welcomed to do so. The food will just need to be delivered to the lunchroom around 4:15 – 4:30 so we can get everything set up for the students.”
Coppage said the E-Club would have a table set up at Meet the Tigers to take memberships from those wanting to join the club that night. Also, she said the club will have Elba script logo decals and Elba logo lanyards available for purchase at Meet the Tigers.
Also, Coppage said the sign up is underway for churches [or other organizations] interested in participating in the Feed the Tigers each Thursday night of the football season. She said this is need each Thursday night except next Thursday due to the community meal and the week of Homecoming in which another community meal is provided.
Football coach Pate Harrison added that the football players have to be fed every Friday afternoon prior to their game that night, and he said anyone wanting to help with that is welcomed to do so as well. He said the team will accept a prepared meal for Fridays [has to be at the school by 3 p.m. or monetary donations to help purchase food for the players].
Coppage has a sign up sheet for both Thursday night Feed the Tigers and for those interested in help with food for the team on Fridays.
“This is a lot for one person to take on and we rely on our supporters greatly,” Harrison said. “All support is appreciated tremendously.”
Harrison said it cost the football program anywhere from $200-250 per week on Fridays to feed the players, and that gets costly by the end of the season. That is why he is hoping for additional help from the community this year in making sure the players are fed well before their games on Friday nights.
Coppage also noted during Tuesday night’s meeting that the E-Club works concessions for the junior high home football games and the Pee-Wee youth home football games. She said volunteers to help with this also are appreciated.
The E-Club will hold its next meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. in the commons area of the high school.
To join the E-Club send your check [made payable to Elba High School with E Club written in the memo line] to 371 Tiger Drive, Elba AL 36323 [Attn: Athletic Director]. See attached photo for membership application [fill this out and send in with check].
